NBC sold out of advertising spots for Super Bowl

Published: Jan 03, 2012 at 05:03 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Super Bowl spots are still the hottest ticket in advertising.

NBC has sold all the commercial airtime for the Feb. 5 game in Indianapolis and even has a waiting list of advertisers. The average cost for a 30-second spot this year was $3.5 million, with some time slots costing as much as $4 million.

Seth Winter, senior vice president of NBC Sports group sales & marketing, said in a recent interview that the last time slot was sold just after Thanksgiving. A year ago, Fox Sports said it sold the last of its advertising spots before the end of October.

Slots are still available during NBC's pregame show, and those on the waiting list for the Super Bowl will have an opportunity to advertise if other companies give up their slot.

"There are the usual companies that have supported it in the past," Winter said. "Automotive will be very healthy. Beverages will be very healthy. The movie and snack category continue to be healthy. There will be a few new players and some who have been there, who won't be there."

Winter declined to identify which companies bought ads or dropped out, fearing it could tip off competitors. Anheuser-Busch InBev, Coca-Cola and Godaddy.com are among the recent regulars.

The biggest change this year, Winter said, is advertisers are booking longer spots to showcase their creativity.

"Some of the things I've seen are astonishing," Winter said. "I think you'll see a lot of ads that are humorous and action-filled, with a range of different types of executions. We haven't seen everything yet; we don't see everything until almost the week of (the game)."

The ads must comply with network and NFL standards.

Sports fans also might see the ads more regularly, thanks to NBC's merger with Comcast. NBC officials have used the Super Bowl to sell advertisers on its expanding family of networks, including NBC Sports Network (formerly Versus) and The Golf Channel.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones 'made significant strides' this offseason with disciplined diet

Patriots QB Mac Jones explains how a disciplined diet has made him better prepared for his second season in the NFL.

news

Eagles' Devon Allen advances to 110-meter hurdles semifinals in 2022 World Athletics Championships

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen has qualified for Sunday's 110-meter semifinals at the World Athletics Championships following a run of 13.47 seconds.

news

Vikings' Justin Jefferson: 'After this year I'll be the best receiver in the NFL'

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has enjoyed a record-setting start to his career. The young wideout is not done yet, expressing confidence that he will be the best WR in the NFL after 2022.

news

Rams LB Bobby Wagner 'didn't want to leave Seattle,' but excited for chance to go home

As Bobby Wagner has adjusted to his new life and new team in Los Angeles the last few months, the linebacker said he's still feeling bittersweet about the end of his time in Seattle, but excited for what comes next.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW