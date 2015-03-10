Navy coach eyes player safety, rest as spring practice begins

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Washington Post reported that Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo is taking a different approach to spring practice, giving players more rest and cutting back on practice days for their health and safety.
- The founder of the National Alliance for Youth Sports wrote in the Huffington Post about how the organization is trying to move the focus on youth sports to the kids and away from coaches, as he has seen on Esquire Network's "Friday Night Tykes."
- The Frisco (Texas) Enterprise reported on the opening of the Texas Health Ben Hogan Sports Medicine Plano, which will feature a concussion clinic.
- WDBJ-TV in Roanoke, Virginia, reported on how Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia is helping to promote Brain Injury Awareness month.
Bill Bradley, contributing edtior