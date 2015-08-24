NaVorro Bowman makes impact in return from injury

Around the NFL

Published: Aug 24, 2015 at 12:46 AM
NaVorro Bowman hit the field for the first time in 19 months with a bang.

The linebacker played just three snaps in the San Francisco 49ers' 23-6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. On those three plays Bowman compiled three tackles, including two for loss.

"My adrenaline was rushing. It felt good to hit someone else; to just go out there and make some plays," Bowman said, via the team's official website.

After stuffing running back Darren McFadden for one yard and a loss of one on the first two plays, Bowman, who sat out all last season rehabbing an ACL tear, said he lured Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo into dumping the ball to the running back. The linebacker then corralled Lance Dunbar for another 1-yard loss.

"I was just baiting Tony, making him think I was blitzing the A-gap and that he had the running back free on the edge," Bowman said. "I got him to throw the ball to him, and I made the play."

It was only three plays, but the 27-year-old flashed the playmaking ability that made him a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in 2013. Bowman said sitting out a year made him a more cerebral player because he studied like a coach.

After watching their defense suffer major departures this offseason, seeing Bowman make plays was a comforting sight for 49ers fans.

