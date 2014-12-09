NaVorro Bowman activated to 49ers' roster

Around the NFL

Faced with a decision to activate him or place him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season, the 49ers have decided to add NaVorro Bowmanto the active roster.

Bowman, the three-time All-Pro linebacker, tore his ACL and MCL in a gruesome injury during the team's NFC title game loss to the Seahawks. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start the season and has yet to practice with the team.

Now that he has been activated, though, Bowman can begin on-field workouts. It does not necessarily mean he will practice or play right away, of course. There is no guarantee as to when Bowman will hit the field despite the 49ers originally projecting him back mid-season.

Bowman acknowledged he might not play this season, per the San Francisco Chronicle. The linebacker also doesn't know when he'll begin practicing. 

If anything, the 49ers get the insurance of having one of their best defensive players on the roster in case a shocking turn of events occurs and they make the playoffs.

