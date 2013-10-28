National pediatrics conference: No helmet will stem concussions

Published: Oct 28, 2013 at 07:12 AM

According to an abstract presented Monday at the American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference and Exhibition in Orlando, no brand of football helmet or mouthguard is associated with fewer concussions, Medical Xpress reported.

The study said helmets still are the key element to preventing skull fractures and scalp lacerations, according to Dr. Brooks.

The same conference provided its latest guidelines for dealing with children's concussions, according to the Star Tribune.

The "Return to Learning" guidelines call for a slower process to help young brains recover as well as a more personalized approach.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

