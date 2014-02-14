National high school federation adds targeting rule for football

The National Federation of State High School Associations announced 10 rules changes Thursday, including its own "targeting" rule.
The rule, similar to the one that the NCAA proposed to lessen in strength, defines "targeting" as well as "defenseless player" for high schools referees.
In another player-safety rule, the NFHS approved a measure that will require at least four members of the kicking team on each side of the kicker and that no member of the kicking team -- besides the kicker -- can be more than 5 yards behind the free-kick line.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor