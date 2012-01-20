National Football Conference

W L Pct. PF PA

Seattle 1 0 1.000 34 14

Baltimore 3 1 .750 88 60

Green Bay 11 4 .733 344 214

a-Detroit 4 2 .667 139 141

b-Arizona 2 1 .667 60 53

c-Washington 7 5 .583 222 255

Chicago 8 7 .533 339 280

Dallas 8 8 .500 361 319

Philadelphia 5 5 .500 168 160

Minnesota 4 5 .444 163 182

Atlanta 1 1 .500 40 54

New Orleans 1 1 .500 45 67

San Francisco 5 7 .417 245 222

N.Y. Giants 7 11 .389 304 342

Cleveland 4 7 .364 224 253

d-St. Louis 5 9 .357 163 300

Carolina 1 2 .333 41 67

Tampa Bay 1 2 .333 33 30

a-One game played when franchise was in Portsmouth.

b-First two games played when franchise was in Chicago.

c-One game played when franchise was in Boston.

d-One game played when franchise was in Cleveland and 11 games played in Los Angeles.

