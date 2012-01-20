National Football Conference

W L Pct. PF PA
Seattle 1 0 1.000 34 14
Baltimore 3 1 .750 88 60
Green Bay 11 4 .733 344 214
a-Detroit 4 2 .667 139 141
b-Arizona 2 1 .667 60 53
c-Washington 7 5 .583 222 255
Chicago 8 7 .533 339 280
Dallas 8 8 .500 361 319
Philadelphia 5 5 .500 168 160
Minnesota 4 5 .444 163 182
Atlanta 1 1 .500 40 54
New Orleans 1 1 .500 45 67
San Francisco 5 7 .417 245 222
Cleveland 4 7 .364 224 253
d-St. Louis 5 9 .357 163 300
Carolina 1 2 .333 41 67
Tampa Bay 1 2 .333 33 30
a-One game played when franchise was in Portsmouth.
b-First two games played when franchise was in Chicago.
c-One game played when franchise was in Boston.
d-One game played when franchise was in Cleveland and 11 games played in Los Angeles.