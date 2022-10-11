Nathaniel Hackett: Russell Wilson (shoulder) should be ready to play Monday night vs. Chargers

Published: Oct 11, 2022 at 02:13 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Russell Wilson's shoulder injury isn't expected to keep the Denver Broncos quarterback out for next Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"He should be ready to play," Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Tuesday.

Following Thursday night's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Wilson traveled to Los Angeles on Friday to receive a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection on his shoulder, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported over the weekend. Wilson has been dealing with a strained latissimus dorsi -- an injury more commonly seen in baseball players.

Wilson has struggled through his first five weeks in Denver, completing a career-low 59.4 percent of his passes for 1,254 yards and four TDs with three INTs. His 82.8 passer rating is on pace for a career-low.

"Most of the stuff we've done is that we collaborated and made this offense, stuff [Wilson] is comfortable with," Hackett said of the struggling offense. "That we are comfortable with. And we are always going to do what's best for our guys, what's best for Russell, and we will continue to develop a plan for him and all the things he does well."

The Broncos have been particularly dreadful in the red zone and on third downs through five weeks. Hackett pointed to the negative plays putting the offense in tough spots as one reason for the struggles.

"Negative plays -- I think that's been one of our nemesis," Hackett said. "We have been really good in some explosive passes down the field, I think we are pretty high up there in the league and we have some really good explosive. We are really feast or famine. It's in red zone and it's in the middle of the field. The amount of get back on tracks we have is too difficult, we need to be way more efficient on first down, getting positive yards and even just incompletions instead of sacks or incompletions or penalties. Those are the things we are focusing on, trying to narrow down the things we want to be great at and to continue to develop in those."

Even with the shoulder issue, Wilson is the Broncos (2-3) best chance to stop a two-game skid in prime time against Justin Herbert and the 3-2 L.A. Chargers on the road.

Related Content

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 6: Four best team fits for WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Which teams should be in the market for Odell Beckham Jr.? David Carr lists four fits for the free agent receiver. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 offensive players in the NFL ahead of Week 6.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL renews support of The Trevor Project, donates $100,000

The National Football League renewed it support for the Trevor Project on Tuesday.

news

Patriots RB Damien Harris (hamstring) expected to miss multiple weeks

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5 versus the Lions, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE