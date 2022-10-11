Nathaniel Hackett: Russell Wilson (shoulder) should be ready to play Monday night vs. Chargers

Russell Wilson's shoulder injury isn't expected to keep the Denver Broncos quarterback out for next Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"He should be ready to play," Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Tuesday.

Following Thursday night's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Wilson traveled to Los Angeles on Friday to receive a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection on his shoulder, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported over the weekend. Wilson has been dealing with a strained latissimus dorsi -- an injury more commonly seen in baseball players.

Wilson has struggled through his first five weeks in Denver, completing a career-low 59.4 percent of his passes for 1,254 yards and four TDs with three INTs. His 82.8 passer rating is on pace for a career-low.

"Most of the stuff we've done is that we collaborated and made this offense, stuff [Wilson] is comfortable with," Hackett said of the struggling offense. "That we are comfortable with. And we are always going to do what's best for our guys, what's best for Russell, and we will continue to develop a plan for him and all the things he does well."

The Broncos have been particularly dreadful in the red zone and on third downs through five weeks. Hackett pointed to the negative plays putting the offense in tough spots as one reason for the struggles.

"Negative plays -- I think that's been one of our nemesis," Hackett said. "We have been really good in some explosive passes down the field, I think we are pretty high up there in the league and we have some really good explosive. We are really feast or famine. It's in red zone and it's in the middle of the field. The amount of get back on tracks we have is too difficult, we need to be way more efficient on first down, getting positive yards and even just incompletions instead of sacks or incompletions or penalties. Those are the things we are focusing on, trying to narrow down the things we want to be great at and to continue to develop in those."