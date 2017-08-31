Around the NFL

Nathan Peterman's solid preseason continues for Bills

Published: Aug 31, 2017 at 01:09 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Buffalo Bills expect Tyrod Taylor back for Week 1, but the team had to like what they saw from potential stand-in Nathan Peterman in the preseason finale on Thursday.

The rookie started and led the Bills on two scoring drives to open the contest versus the Detroit Lions. Peterman went 9-of-11 passing for 81 yards, guiding Buffalo to a 10-0 lead early before exiting in the Bills' 27-17 win.

"Nate Peterman is developing," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "It's important he goes through the process. I was proud of the way he played."

On Thursday general manager Brandon Beane praised the fifth-round pick out of Pitt, saying Peterman owns "the moxie, the pocket presence, the leadership," and "seems to be natural" leading the team.

Facing Lions backups -- many of whom will be cut this weekend -- Peterman displayed all those attributes.

The Bills employed a bevy of three-step drops with Peterman in (likely to help keep him healthy). The rookie quarterback displayed good pocket presence, got the ball out quickly, showed good accuracy and timing with receivers. In two drives, he completed passes that went for 15, 12, 11, 11 and 10 yards.

Facing backups takes some of the shine off Peterman's performance (facing the Jets starters would be a different beast if he's forced into action in Week 1), but it should bring a modicum of comfort to coaches that the rookie hasn't seemed overwhelmed by the moment throughout the preseason. The Bills could be in worse shape if Taylor isn't cleared for the season opener.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints place RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring) on injured reserve

The New Orleans Saints placed running back Jamaal Williams on injured reserve on Saturday due to a hamstring injury he sustained in the team's Week 2 win over the Panthers.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson fined $35,513 for unsportsmanlike conduct, two unnecessary roughness violations in loss to Steelers

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson was fined a total of $35,513 for two unnecessary roughness violations and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during last Monday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the league announced Saturday.
news

Dolphins rule out WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) for Sunday vs. Broncos

The Miami Dolphins will find itself short a star wide receiver on Sunday as the team has ruled out Jaylen Waddle (concussion) against the Denver Broncos. 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow (calf) questionable vs. Rams; Cincinnati signing AJ McCarron to practice squad

Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Saturday said QB Joe Burrow (calf) will be listed as questionable for Monday night against the Rams.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus: Taking over defensive play-calling moving forward is 'natural fit'

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, in charge of a team that's already dealing with the crunch of an 0-2 start, hopes taking over as defensive play-caller helps alleviate some of that stress.
news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Broncos

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was a limited participant in Friday's practice, is considered questionable to play against the Broncos as he remains in concussion protocol.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) to miss second straight game

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will be sidelined for a second straight game due to an ankle injury as he was ruled out on Friday for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings
news

Niners sign head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch to multi-year extensions

The 49ers announced Friday that they have signed head Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch to multi-year extensions.
news

Packers' Aaron Jones (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring) questionable for Sunday vs. Saints

Packers running back ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ (hamstring), receiver ﻿Christian Watson﻿ (hamstring), tackle ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ (knee), edge rusher ﻿Lukas Van Ness﻿ (elbow) and cornerback ﻿Jaire Alexander﻿ (back) are all questionable.
news

QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) out, Gardner Minshew to start for Colts vs. Ravens 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback ﻿Anthony Richardson﻿ is not practicing Friday, putting backup ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ in line to start Sunday versus the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.