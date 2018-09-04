Nathan Peterman 'earned the right' to be starting QB

"No, not at all," he said, via the Buffalo News. "If you look around the league, rookie quarterbacks that start, it might not be Week 1, it might not be their first year. I think as long as you're able to take the mental reps that you're looking at in practice, you're doing the right things, you're developing a routine that a professional quarterback should have, that's what I'm trying to do right now. I'm still trying to learn this way of being a professional quarterback. I don't think it's a step back, and ultimately it's going to help me in my progression."