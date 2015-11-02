Nate Washington gets revenge in gutsy fantasy start

Ah, the revenge game narrative lives on. Nate Washington faced his former team, the Tennessee Titans, in Week 8 and posted his second solid fantasy outing in a row. He scored his third touchdown in the last two weeks on a 42-yard pass from Brian Hoyer and nearly out-produced DeAndre Hopkins again. Washington is only owned in 3.5 percent of NFL.com fantasy leagues, so starting him on Sunday took a certain amount of guts and foresight. But if you were one of those fantasy owners who saw the revenge game coming as this guy did, well you got the last laugh. If you're in search of some depth at the WR position, Washington is worth a look on the waiver wire as his role has grown recently with 13 receptions for 201 yards and three scores in the last two weeks. If you go that route, just keep in mind that Houston has a bye in Week 9.