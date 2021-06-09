Nate Burleson wins Sports Emmys Award for Outstanding Sports Personality; among seven NFL Media winners

Published: Jun 08, 2021 at 11:28 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Nate Burleson took home some prestigious hardware and recognition for being the best at his craft on Tuesday night.

The longtime co-host of Good Morning Football on NFL Network won the Sports Emmys Award for Outstanding Sports Personality/Studio Analyst at the 42nd annual Sports Emmys.

Burleson is also a studio analyst for CBS' The NFL Today.

An NFL veteran of 11 seasons as a wide receiver with the Vikings, Seahawks and Lions, Burleson began his work as an analyst after his playing career concluded in 2013. Since Good Morning Football's debut in 2016, Burleson has been a staple as a co-host along with Kay Adams, Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager.

Joining Burleson in garnering accolades were a host of NFL Films and NFL Network products.

NFL 360's The Gift of Gaba (NFL Network/Ravens Productions) won a pair of Sports Emmys Awards, garnering accolades for Outstanding Long Feature and Outstanding Editing - Long Form.

NFL Films/Fox Sports 1 won the Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing - Long Form for the piece The Lumberman Quarterback.

Winning the Sports Emmys Award for Outstanding Edited Sports Event Coverage was Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL - 2020 NFL Draft from ESPN/NFL Films.

YouTube/NFL Films won Outstanding Edited Sports Event Coverage for NFL Game Day All-Access Super Bowl LV.

Joe Buck (FOX/FS1/NFL Network) won in the Outstanding Sports Personality/Play-by-Play category.

NFL Media was nominated for 35 Sports Emmys.

