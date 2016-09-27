Nate Burleson takes on-field passion to 'Good Morning Football'

It has required a few adjustments for Burleson. He still is trying to get used to a 3:45 a.m. wake-up call so he can be in the studio by 5 a.m. for the pre-show production meeting. There are days where at noon, "It feels like I've been hit by a ton of bricks," he said. However, a little sleep deprivation is worth the opportunity to do a different kind of NFL show. He enjoys the variety that goes beyond the Xs-and-Os analysis and the chance to showcase his personality.