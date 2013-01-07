Nate Burleson joins Tuesday's 'NFL AM' to talk playoffs

Get a head start on Tuesday's football talk with "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, Detroit Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson joins us in studio as we look ahead to this weekend's divisional playoff games.
NFL Replay will re-air the Seattle Seahawks' 24-14 win over the Washington Redskins from Wild Card Weekend on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.
» Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:
» Michael Lombardi's Front Office View column weighs in on the controversy over how the Washington Redskins and coach Mike Shanahan handled Robert Griffin III's knee injury.
» Gil Brandt offers three things that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson does better than rookie counterparts Robert Griffin III and Andrew Luck.
» Adam Schein has some advice for new Buffalo Bills coach Doug Marrone on what he should do for a QB.
» The Bridgestone QB Report compares the winning efforts of the Houston Texans' Matt Schaub and the Baltimore Ravens' Joe Flacco.
» Elliot Harrison unveils his divisional round Power Rankings.
NFL Replay will re-air the New England Patriots' 42-14 victory over the Houston Texans from Week 14 on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 9:30 p.m. ET.
» "NFL GameDay Morning" puts together the best plays from 2012 in this exciting "mash-up" video.
» Daniel Jeremiah explains what we learned from Monday night's BCS Championship Game, won by Alabama for their third BCS title in four years.
» Tweet your way into NFL lore. Come up with creative names for Marshawn Lynch's winning touchdown run, John Kuhn's score against the Vikings and Ray Lewis' final dance in Baltimore. We'll pick our favorite names, and let users pick the final winner each week.