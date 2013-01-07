Nate Burleson joins Tuesday's 'NFL AM' to talk playoffs

Published: Jan 07, 2013 at 06:55 PM

Get a head start on Tuesday's football talk with "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, Detroit Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson joins us in studio as we look ahead to this weekend's divisional playoff games.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air the Seattle Seahawks' 24-14 win over the Washington Redskins from Wild Card Weekend on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

» Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:

» Michael Lombardi's Front Office View column weighs in on the controversy over how the Washington Redskins and coach Mike Shanahan handled Robert Griffin III's knee injury.

» Gil Brandt offers three things that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson does better than rookie counterparts Robert Griffin III and Andrew Luck.

» Adam Schein has some advice for new Buffalo Bills coach Doug Marrone on what he should do for a QB.

» The Bridgestone QB Report compares the winning efforts of the Houston Texans' Matt Schaub and the Baltimore Ravens' Joe Flacco.

» Elliot Harrison unveils his divisional round Power Rankings.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air the New England Patriots' 42-14 victory over the Houston Texans from Week 14 on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

» "NFL GameDay Morning" puts together the best plays from 2012 in this exciting "mash-up" video.

» Daniel Jeremiah explains what we learned from Monday night's BCS Championship Game, won by Alabama for their third BCS title in four years.

» Tweet your way into NFL lore. Come up with creative names for Marshawn Lynch's winning touchdown run, John Kuhn's score against the Vikings and Ray Lewis' final dance in Baltimore. We'll pick our favorite names, and let users pick the final winner each week.

» Happy birthday to New York Giants offensive lineman Chris Snee, who turns 31 on Tuesday.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Offseason mock draft No. 1

On the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast, Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio go head-to-head in their first mock draft of the offseason!

news

Browns' Za'Darius Smith ready for 'fun and games' of returning to face Ravens: 'A lot of people may be booing'

Finding himself once again in the AFC North, Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith addressed the leak that originally had him re-joining the Ravens in 2022, expecting a smattering of both boos and cheers when Cleveland faces the club that drafted him.

news

Move the Sticks: Top 10 QB draft; Hits, misses from the 2016 NFL Draft

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes values Super Bowls, 'keeping a lot of great players' over being 'highest-paid guy'

Patrick Mahomes will command top dollar for as long as his abilities remain elite, but he isn't out to put the Chiefs in a bind. Mahomes aims to keep the Chiefs competitive, which means allowing Kansas City to structure his contract to maintain salary-cap flexibility.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More