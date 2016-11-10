Nate Boyer has 'epic' Salute to Service experience with 'Hawks

I think that's what's really cool about the 12 Flag, that it represents that extra player off the field. But also in the military, we draw synonyms to that when it's a fallen teammate who's not with us anymore -- sort of that idea that he's with you in spirit as you continue on the mission is an important analogy. But also the civilian community and the country itself when we come back from overseas. That's what's so important to us, are the parallels you can draw to the game itself, but also to people serving their country.