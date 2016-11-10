Nate Boyer has 'epic' Salute to Service experience with 'Hawks

NFL Media's Oklahoma Drill series presents exclusive, quick-hitting one-on-one interviews with players and coaches from around the league. No nonsense -- just football experiences directly from the source.
Nate Boyer
Free agent
Born: Jan. 9, 1981
It was pretty epic, I'll say that. Just to hear that stadium erupt when [I raised the 12 Flag], knowing that it was for all veterans and people who are serving right now, and that it was support for Salute to Service. It was amazing energy in the stadium.
I think that's what's really cool about the 12 Flag, that it represents that extra player off the field. But also in the military, we draw synonyms to that when it's a fallen teammate who's not with us anymore -- sort of that idea that he's with you in spirit as you continue on the mission is an important analogy. But also the civilian community and the country itself when we come back from overseas. That's what's so important to us, are the parallels you can draw to the game itself, but also to people serving their country.
It's great that the NFL and everybody recognizes the only way we're able to play these games is because [of] the men and women in uniform that fight for not only our rights but the privileges we have in this country.
Sports, and football especially, are very important to our culture. It's one of those escapes when we're overseas; guys like to get together and watch football when you have that down time. It's cool that the league recognizes that and supports, whether they are in agreeance or disagreeance with the things that are going on in our country. At a minimum, they understand that those who fight for the freedoms and uphold the Constitution should be revered and recognized.
[Colin Kaepernick and I] still chat quite a bit. I'm more in contact with some of the Seahawk players with what they're doing up there, which I think is really important -- that whole united stance and coming together. Whether they agree or disagree on certain issues, they are locking arms and supporting each other, and that's an important message for our country, especially now since we're moving forward with a new president.
No matter what, it's up to the people to make things better for the country. The president has no bearing on how you treat your neighbor. That's completely up to you, and that's what's great about America. We'll persevere no matter what, whether you think this is the right move or wrong move.
I've been talking to Richard Sherman and Bobby Wagner about this whole thing, and we're going to come up with a project and see if people can get on board with that message of being united again. I can't talk further about it, but it will come out in the next couple of weeks, probably.
I'm getting my foot into the filmmaking world, both documentary and scripted stuff. But my day-to-day project is MVP, which stands for Merging Vets & Players. It's a non-profit I started with Jay Glazer, and basically the whole purpose of it is to bring former athletes and combat veterans together to find purpose again in life after the uniform comes off. That loss of identity is something that's common in both fields, and the mutual respect they have for one another is huge.
Ryan Leaf is one of our ex-players who comes back. He comes back every week, and [is] telling his story and how far he's come in the last couple of years.
Yes, I'm done with playing football.
[Playing on special teams] is sometimes a thankless job, especially being a long snapper. If you have a perfect game, nobody cares, and if you make a mistake, you're the bad guy. But it's an important cog to the wheel. Special teams wins and loses games, and you see it every week. If a team blocks a punt, their chance of winning goes up exponentially.
From a long snapper's perspective, yeah, it may seem easy, and you're only out there maybe 10 to 15 snaps a game, but if you don't have a perfect snap, you affect the punter's success. And that affects field position, which affects points on the score board.
Kickers and punters are usually a little quirky with the things they do to stay loose. They're kind of oddballs, but that works in their favor, because they don't get all stressed waiting to go on the field.
First of all, the Seahawks find a way to win. They did the same thing last year. They were struggling early in the season and came together and went on this run. Right now, they aren't playing exceptionally well, but they are 5-2-1, leading the NFC West and probably playoff bound and even Super Bowl bound.
The Legion of Boom, that "LOB" also stands for "Love Our Brothers." That locker room is just like a college locker room. They compete up there and it's all about the man on your left and right. Pete [Carroll] really preaches that.
Marshawn [Lynch] was hanging around the Seahawks facilities the other week. I don't know, he might come back. He was my favorite player to watch before.
Now it's probably Sherman. He's fun to watch, and the passion he plays with is so intense. He's not the fastest guy by any means but he plays with so much heart. It's fun to watch people who really care about their job.
Being able to visit the villages where the wells were being dug [in Africa] and spend time with those people was rewarding. Each well serves about 5,000 to 10,000 people on a daily basis, and they're self-sustaining, solar-powered wells. To tap into that ground and get that clean water for them and to see how that changes their entire society is a great thing to experience [with Waterboys]. Tanzania has a saying, "Maji ni uhai," which means "water is life." It's a beautiful country, and the least we can do is provide them with clean water.
Obviously climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro was unbelievable. We're going back next year with some veterans and ex-players. There will be about 10 of us.
I really don't [think any team is going to dethrone Alabama]. I wish I could say yes, but I just don't see them slowing down at all. Their defense is unreal.