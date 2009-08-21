Napa police reopening probe into alleged fight between Raiders coaches

The Napa, Calif., Police Department said Friday that it had reopened its investigation into an alleged attack that left Oakland Raiders assistant coach Randy Hanson with a broken bone in his face.
Hanson was hospitalized following the Aug. 5 fight that he told police was initiated by a member of the Raiders' coaching staff at the team's training-camp hotel in Napa. Multiple sources told NFL Network that coach Tom Cable attacked Hanson during a meeting with some of the team's defensive coaches.
Cable wouldn't comment when asked Friday about the news that the police had reopened the investigation. Earlier in the week, he said "nothing happened."
"When all the facts come out, everything will be fine," Cable said Thursday.
The police said earlier this week that the case was closed because the victim was unwilling to cooperate. But the department announced Friday that it had been reopened, apparently after Hanson agreed to cooperate with authorities.
NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reported Thursday that Hanson planned to give his medical records to police and had hired an attorney. A source then told La Canfora on Friday that Hanson had hoped to resolve the issue with the Raiders internally, including multiple meetings with owner Al Davis, and keep his current position, but he instead was offered a job in the personnel department.
Messages left for Hanson at the Raiders' headquarters in Alameda and for his San Francisco-based attorney, John McGuinn, weren't immediately returned.
The NFL already is looking into the case to determine if anyone violated the league's personal-conduct policy. According to the policy, a coach or player can be disciplined for "violent or threatening behavior among employees, whether in or outside the workplace."
While fights between coaches are rare in the NFL, they aren't unprecedented. In 1989, Buffalo Bills assistants Tom Bresnahan and Nick Nicolau got into a fracas while watching game film. Nicolau decked Bresnahan with a solid uppercut, grabbed Bresnahan in a headlock and drove his head through a wall in the team's administration building.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.