Nantz is not only the voice of CBS Sports, he's also a fantasy fan

Nantz: I went into the draft without understanding the strategies involved. I basically drafted the entire Tampa Bay Buccaneers team. If I stayed with the defense I would have been fine -- those were the salad days for that unit -- but I drafted all the offensive players, too. I thought that since the Bucs would have a good team, that's the way you should play it. Needless to say, I got mauled. My assessment that Tampa Bay was on the brink of something special was a year away -- they won the Super Bowl the next season. But in terms of that translating into fantasy football, it was never going to work with that approach, and I learned the hard way. It took me a few years to get the knack of it in that league because these guys are serious fantasy footballers and they know what they're doing. It took me six years to win the league.