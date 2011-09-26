Namath: Ryan responsible for Jets' inflated egos in loss

Published: Sep 26, 2011 at 12:28 PM

Never one to shy from the spotlight, Joe Namath criticized New York Jets players and coaches for more than their performance in Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

Namath said Jets players were overconfident and had inflated egos, which he attributed to coach Rex Ryan's style.

"It's rather alarming," Namath said on WEPN-AM's "Michael Kay Show," according to ESPN.com. "It starts at the top. Coach Rex Ryan, he's been doing a great job, getting us to two conference championship games, but there's one thing about the athlete: You keep telling him how good he is, he's going to start believing it to the point that he may not be preparing quite the way he should. He may be losing some respect for the other team."

Namath, a Hall of Fame quarterback who helped the franchise win its only Super Bowl, said he believed there was a disconnect between Jets players' attitudes and their accomplishments.

"I think these guys might be believing that they're better than they are," Namath said. "Rex has been the only coach that we know, in maybe the history of the game that I'm familiar with, that keeps continually telling his guys how good they are. And they have been pretty good — pretty good — but they haven't won a championship yet. I think they've got to remember that there's room for improvement."

Ryan bristled at Namath's comments during his Monday news conference.

"I welcome him to come out here and watch our guys prepare," Ryan said. "He'd see a team that, in my opinion, prepares as well as any team I've been around. I disagree with him."

Ryan said he wouldn't rethink the team's approach in light of the criticism.

"I'm not going to change who I am because Joe Namath said something," Ryan said. "Namath can come in here, and if he can still throw, we'll have him as a backup quarterback. But you know what? He doesn't know our team. He's on the outside. Even though he's a Jet, and once you're a Jet, you're always a Jet, but he's on the outside."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The final week of preseason play concluded on Sunday with a pair of games. Here's What We Learned.

news

Dolphins signing ex-Patriots pass rusher Trey Flowers to one-year deal

The Miami Dolphins are signing veteran pass rusher Trey Flowers to a one-year deal worth $2.1 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

news

Buffalo Bills made right decision releasing Matt Araiza, but serious questions remain

While there's almost certainly more to be learned about the Bills' response to the allegations against Matt Araiza, the organization made the right decision in releasing the rookie punter, Judy Battista writes.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE