Nagy: Nick Foles re-learning his playbook 'like riding a bike'

In the upcoming (or ongoing?) Bears' quarterback competition, Nick Foles doesn't have a head start. His counterpart, Mitchell Trubisky, has spent the last two years playing under Chicago coach Matt Nagy, while Foles has bounced along the east coast. But the Super Bowl LII MVP is not far behind the fourth-year signal-caller.

Traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Windy City after just one season in North Florida, Foles is making himself at home quickly in Chicago's offense because it's one he knows rather well already. It's the same one that Foles learned in Kansas City in 2016 when Nagy was Andy Reid's offensive coordinator and the QB was getting back on his football feet.

According to Nagy, Foles is not having a hard time getting back into the swing of things four years later.

"It's like riding a bike," Nagy said in a video conference Friday, per the Chicago Sun-Times. "He's been through some different offenses, even from the last time we were together in Kansas City. But once you present somebody like Nick the playbook and they start looking at it, all of a sudden it just clicks.