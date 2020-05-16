Around the NFL

Saturday, May 16, 2020 06:46 AM

Nagy: Nick Foles re-learning his playbook 'like riding a bike'

Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Around The NFL Writer

In the upcoming (or ongoing?) Bears' quarterback competition, Nick Foles doesn't have a head start. His counterpart, Mitchell Trubisky, has spent the last two years playing under Chicago coach Matt Nagy, while Foles has bounced along the east coast. But the Super Bowl LII MVP is not far behind the fourth-year signal-caller.

Traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Windy City after just one season in North Florida, Foles is making himself at home quickly in Chicago's offense because it's one he knows rather well already. It's the same one that Foles learned in Kansas City in 2016 when Nagy was Andy Reid's offensive coordinator and the QB was getting back on his football feet.

According to Nagy, Foles is not having a hard time getting back into the swing of things four years later.

"It's like riding a bike," Nagy said in a video conference Friday, per the Chicago Sun-Times. "He's been through some different offenses, even from the last time we were together in Kansas City. But once you present somebody like Nick the playbook and they start looking at it, all of a sudden it just clicks.

"You start remembering it and you just start retraining your brain from what you knew in the past year or couple years. There's still terminology differences between all of us, but that doesn't take much. And Nick's a smart guy."

The COVID-19 pandemic has sidelined any on-field work that could be done during mandatory minicamp or organized team activities and therefore shelved to the back of minds the QB competition between Foles and Trubisky, whose fifth-year option was declined earlier this month.

But the two signal-callers and their teammates are still getting their mental reps in on Zoom calls with coaches. Nagy says neither Foles nor Trubisky are getting "first-team reps" on the interwebs.

"There's no competition going on right now over Zoom," he told reporters.

The real competition will begin if and when the Bears players and coaches return to their team facilities and the practice field. Until then, Foles and Trubisky are, in theory, neck and neck for the starting job come September, and we are all ears for any updates on their status.

"We all understand that this thing is gonna be what y'all talk about," Nagy said. "And that's fair. That's totally fair."

Related Content

NFL team facilities permitted to reopen starting Tuesday
news

NFL team facilities permitted to reopen starting Tuesday

NFL team facilities are permitted to begin reopening starting as soon as next Tuesday provided they meet certain criteria, Commissioner Roger Goodell informed clubs in a Friday memo.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. The Texans beat the Chiefs 31-24. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Patrick Mahomes to address 2020 Texas Tech graduates

Texas Tech University graduates will get a send off from Patrick Mahomes, as the Chiefs QB is slated to speak at their 2020 Spring commencement. 
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks on from the sidelines during the National Anthem against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo. The Packers defeated the Chiefs 31-24. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Aaron Rodgers 'excited' to help Packers rookie QB Jordan Love

Aaron Rodgers admitted his surprise when the Packers drafted QB Jordan Love, but the 36-year-old veteran maintains he has learned from his own experience and will embrace the rookie's inception into the NFL.
New York Jets running back Ty Montgomery (88) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
news

Saints sign running back Ty Montgomery

The acquisition of Montgomery, 27, is the latest post-draft roster move for Sean Payton and Co., who also added Jameis Winston and cut Larry Warford in the past month.
Ravens owner donates $1 million to Maryland Food Bank
news

Ravens owner donates $1 million to Maryland Food Bank

The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation donated $1 million to the Maryland Food Bank in an effort to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches as players warm up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
news

Jon Gruden: Las Vegas move another hurdle in virtual offseason

The Raiders coach is among those adjusting on the fly while also attempting to best perform his duties. Gruden was candid in explaining the challenges associated with relocating a franchise amid a pandemic.
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor runs against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Madison, Wis. Taylor was selected to the AP Midseason All-America NCAA college football team, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
news

Roundup: Colts sign RB Jonathan Taylor to rookie deal

The second half of Nick Sirianni's envisioned "1-1 punch" has officially signed his contract. Taylor put pen to paper Friday, completing his rookie deal as part of three draft picks who are officially members of the Colts.
James Harrison: Mike Tomlin gave me envelope after 2010 hit
news

James Harrison: Mike Tomlin gave me envelope after 2010 hit

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison recently said that coach Mike Tomlin gave him an envelope following a 2010 game against the Browns that featured a big hit on wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi.
Jedrick Wills 'a sponge of information' in move to Browns LT
news

Jedrick Wills 'a sponge of information' in move to Browns LT

Can Wills, a right tackle in college, make the switch to the left side? So far, so good, according to Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan.
Matthew Stafford, unbothered by trade rumors, ready to lead Lions
news

Matthew Stafford, unbothered by trade rumors, ready to lead Lions

The QB told reporters Thursday he was never unsettled by rumors of a potential trade involving him or by whispers that the Lions might be interested in Tua Tagovailoa at No. 3.
Rams introduce new uniforms ahead of start of SoFi Stadium era
news

Rams introduce new uniforms ahead of start of SoFi Stadium era

The Los Angeles Rams unveiled their new uniforms for the upcoming 2020 season on Wednesday.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL