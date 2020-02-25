Around the NFL

Nagy: Mitchell Trubisky has 'clean slate' with Bears

Published: Feb 25, 2020 at 08:16 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- Mitchell Trubisky enters his fourth NFL season with his career in Chicago sitting in the balance.

The Bears' brass has consistently noted it's committed to Trubisky in 2020, and coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine the QB has a clean slate moving forward.

"I do know that Mitch is very hungry, he understands that we want him to play better and we want to coach better," Nagy said. "Now we cannot worry and dwell on what happened last year. If you do that, you get stuck in mud. We can't do it. It's a clean slate, and we've got to get better for this year."

In an interview with beat reporters, general manager Ryan Pace said he won't decide on Trubisky's fifth-year option until May, but the GM reiterated the commitment to the signal-caller remains unchanged.

"To be clear, yes it is," Pace said, via ESPN. "We believe in Mitch. Mitch knows he needs to be better. We need to be better around him. And that's our goal."

Trubisky continued his up-and-down career in 2019, struggling for stretches with reading defenses, accuracy and managing the pocket. His wayward performances put his future in doubt beyond this season.

Nagy said Tuesday he wants his 25-year-old quarterback to work on understanding the offense better this offseason.

"For him the processing part it has to get to a point to where you're so obsessed, no matter what you're doing, you're always watching film," Nagy said. "We're at a point where now where in these next few months ... he's a complete expert. He needs to know (the offense) better than me. And I think that's the goal. He'll tell you that wasn't the case last year. That's not a slight on him, he's in year two of it, but I want him to make sure that's where he gets to in the future."

The coach added that he's open to adjusting his scheme in 2020 to meet the needs of the offensive talent on the field.

"As we go through this offseason here, we need to figure out offensively what is our identity," Nagy said. "I think more specifically, too, in the run game, we struggled there. So, we've got to figure out what our identity is, and that's going to be an objective for us. ... There is a sense of urgency for us going into this year. It needs to happen sooner."

Chicago fired several assistants this offseason, reshaping the offensive staff to bring in fresh ideas. The Bears hired Bill Lazor as offensive coordinator, John DeFilippo as quarterbacks coach, Juan Castillo as offensive line coach and Clancy Barone as tight ends coach, and promoted Dave Ragone to passing game coordinator.

Nagy noted his mentor Andy Reid has adjusted his schemes throughout his career to best suit the personnel.

No offseason changes will matter if the quarterback doesn't play better.

"You give direction, and now he needs to follow it," Nagy said of Trubisky. "And that's going to be what we're really focused on is make sure that he does that, and don't worry about results. Who cares? Worry about the process. If he does that, we'll be in good shape."

While neither GM nor coach offered opinions on bringing in competition for Trubisky, and both continued to back him as the starter, it would be a surprise if another signal-caller isn't added to light a fire under the former No. 2 overall pick.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

