Nagy: Mitch Trubisky 'way past' 2018 in reading Ds

One thing that will help Trubisky this season is improved weaponry around him, better suited for Nagy's offense. Receiver Allen Robinson is looking more like his playmaking self. Anthony Miller, when healthy, provides high upside. Taylor Gabriel continues to be a deep threat. Cordarrelle Patterson is a jack-of-all-trades wild card Nagy can get creative with at any moment. Rookie receiver Riley Ridley could provide playmaking depth. Rookie David Montgomery looks like a do-it-all running back perfect for the system, and an ideal complement to jitterbug Tarik Cohen.