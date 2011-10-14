Nagging ankle injuries keep Ravens' Evans, Smith on sidelines

Hopeful for several key players to return after the bye week, the Baltimore Ravens instead on Friday ruled out wide receiver Lee Evans (ankle) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) for Sunday's game against Houston, the team's website reported.
Evans, whose injury dates to the preseason, hasn't played since the first two games.
"We thought it would be fine by now, and it's just going a lot slower than we thought," coach John Harbaugh said, according to the team's website.
"We say we're day to day on it, but you know, he hasn't practiced. He's going to need some practice. It's been very disappointing; no one's been more surprised than all of us."
Smith, who was injured on the season-opening kickoff against Pittsburgh, hasn't practiced or played since then. He was seen doing light jogging Friday.
Guard Ben Grubbs (toe) was listed as questionable for the third week in a row after his toe was stepped Thursday in practice.
Safety Haruki Nakamura (knee), linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (thigh) and wide receiver David Reed (shoulder) were all ruled probable.