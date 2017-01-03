Around the NFL

N.Y. Jets offensive coordinator Chan Gailey retires

Published: Jan 03, 2017 at 05:37 AM

It was no secret that the Jets were going to have to make some major changes to their coaching staff this season after a 5-11 season.

On Tuesday, we found out the scope of their reorganization.

According to the team, offensive coordinator Chan Gailey decided to retire. The 65-year-old told coach Todd Bowles that 2016 would be his final NFL season before it started.

"I informed coach Bowles prior to the 2016 season that I would retire after this season," Gailey said in a statement released by the Jets. "I thought it was best to tell him early, so that he could begin to think about how he would move the team forward on offense. While we did not have the season we all wanted to have, I think there are some great people here at the Jets and in the New York/New Jersey area. I wish them all the best moving forward."

Todd Bowles added: "I'm grateful to Chan for joining our coaching staff and enjoyed working with him. The respect that I have for him as a person and a coach only increased during our time together."

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, who served as an offensive coordinator for the Browns in 2015, is among the favorites to replace Gailey.

Quarterbacks coach Kevin Patullo, running backs coach Marcel Shipp, defensive line coach Pepper Johnson, outside linebackers coach Mark Collins and defensive backs coach Joe Danna were also let go in what turned out to be a grim morning in Florham Park. For a team that did not fire its head coach or defensive coordinator, Kacy Rodgers, the Jets' staff directory will resemble that of an almost brand-new regime.

While it is wrong to blame a position coach for the construction of a roster, one could go down Tuesday's list of dismissals and see where the Jets are trying to make a difference. The defensive line and defensive backs were two of the biggest disappointments in 2016. The decline of Darrelle Revis and the spotty play of Sheldon Richardson and Muhammad Wilkerson had as much to do with the club's regression as their offensive woes.

The quarterback position was also a disaster, with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Bryce Petty and Geno Smith shuffling on and off the field in what seemed like an endless carousel. Is the team any closer to debuting second-round pick Christian Hackenberg, who red-shirted the entire 2016 season?

This season was a difficult one for the Jets. Motivation, preparation and passion were all regularly called into question, especially down the stretch. When something like that happens, the head coach better have a good reason or prepare to make changes. Bowles chose the latter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham to take some time before deciding on next team

Those eagerly anticipating an end to "Odell Watch" will have to wait a little longer. The free-agent WR is expected to take his time before deciding his next NFL home.
news

Panthers DE Brian Burns criticizes questionable Mac Jones tackle: 'I think it's some bull'

A controversial tackle in Week 9 thrusted Mac Jones and Brian Burns into the national spotlight for not-so-great reasons. On Wednesday, the Panthers DE addressed the Patriots QB's actions.
news

Packers activate David Bakhtiari (ACL) off PUP list, star LT eligible to play Week 10

The Packers offense received wonderful news on Wednesday regarding the pending return of All-Pro OT David Bakhtiari, who has yet to play a game in 2021.
news

Week 10 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle) optimistic about Week 10 return vs. Panthers

It's looking more likely that ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s ankle injury will cost him just one game. The Cardinals QB said Wednesday that he's made "crazy" progress in recovering from the injury and is optimistic about his availability to play against the Panthers.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) headed to IR, facing 4-6 week recovery

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ will head to injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury.

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said his starting QB will end up on IR with a 4-6 week timeline on his recovery.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 10

The Seahawks are getting another star from their backfield back. RB Chris Carson, who has been sidelined since Week 4 with a neck injury, has been designated to return from practice.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook responds to lawsuit from former girlfriend alleging assault

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said Wednesday that he's a "victim" from a Nov. 2020 incident that has resulted in a lawsuit filed by a former girlfriend.
news

NFL SVP of officiating: 'Posturing' prompted taunting penalty on Bears' Cassius Marsh

NFL senior VP of officiating Perry Fewell addressed the controversial taunting flag on Bears LB Cassius Marsh from Monday Night Football. In his weekly video, Fewell was direct in his explanation of the penalty, supporting referee Tony Corrente's judgment.
news

Browns sign guard Joel Bitonio to three-year, $48M extension through 2025

Cleveland continues to lock down critical pieces of its offensive line. The Browns have signed guard ﻿Joel Bitonio﻿ to a three-year contract extension worth roughly $48 million.
news

Arians says Bucs won't target Odell Beckham: 'We've already got AB, we don't need OBJ. Too many letters'

Consider the Buccaneers out of the Odell Beckham sweepstakes. Coach Bruce Arians quipped Wednesday that with Antonio Brown in the building, the Bucs wouldn't chase Beckham.
news

Vikings OL Dakota Dozier hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications 

More concerns over COVID-19 have struck the Minnesota Vikings this week, including a vaccinated player who was admitted to an emergency room Tuesday night.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW