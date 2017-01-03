N.Y. Jets offensive coordinator Chan Gailey retires

"I informed coach Bowles prior to the 2016 season that I would retire after this season," Gailey said in a statement released by the Jets. "I thought it was best to tell him early, so that he could begin to think about how he would move the team forward on offense. While we did not have the season we all wanted to have, I think there are some great people here at the Jets and in the New York/New Jersey area. I wish them all the best moving forward."