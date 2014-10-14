N.Y. Giants place Victor Cruz (patellar tendon) on IR

The New York Giants moved Cruz to injured reserve on Tuesday, two days after the star wide receiver suffered a torn patellar tendon in a Week 6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Cruz suffered the injury while leaping to make a touchdown reception with 9:35 to play in the third quarter. The ball passed through Cruz's hands and he grabbed at his knee before he landed on the turf. Players from both teams surrounded Cruz, who cried as he was taken to the locker room.
Cruz, 27, underwent successful surgery to repair the knee on Monday. He was transferred earlier on Monday from Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia to the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan, where he underwent further evaluation, the team announced.
Recovery from a torn patellar tendon is thought to be more difficult than an ACL rehabilitation, making Cruz's future uncertain. He's expected to be ready for the start of training camp next summer. The question is whether Cruz will be the same player.
