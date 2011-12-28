N.Y. firm says Cowboys' Bryant failed to fully repay $100K loan

Published: Dec 28, 2011 at 06:01 PM

Second-year Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant is being sued -- again.

Bryant, who earlier this year settled two lawsuits in which he was accused of not paying for jewelry he had ordered, is now being sued for $50,000, according to the Boston Herald, by Endurance Capital Fund, a New York-based finance company that helps athletes and entertainers buy luxury items.

ECF alleges that Bryant borrowed $100,000 more than one year ago and has failed to repay the full amount.

The Herald said Bryant has so far managed to avoid process servers in Texas in regard to the ECF claim.

Cowboys spokesman Rich Dalrymple declined to comment.

Bryant has 57 receptions for 858 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move The Sticks: Live from NFL Media Summit with Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafolo

Daniel Jeremiah is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks live from the NFL Media Summit with special guests Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

news

Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose 2023 OTA for violating non-contact rules

The NFL is fining Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and docking a 2023 OTA practice from the team after determining an OTA this year was too physical, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday evening.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen wins second 110-meter hurdles race in five days

Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen won his second race in five days, sprinting to a 13.22-second first-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles at Thursday's Diamond League event in Oslo, Norway.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'surprised' by Tyreek Hill's comments on recent podcast

Patrick Mahomes still loves Tyreek Hill, but the Chiefs QB admitted he was "surprised a little" by his former wide receiver's recent comments on his podcast.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW