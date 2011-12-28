N.Y. firm says Cowboys' Bryant failed to fully repay $100K loan

Bryant, who earlier this year settled two lawsuits in which he was accused of not paying for jewelry he had ordered, is now being sued for $50,000, according to the Boston Herald, by Endurance Capital Fund, a New York-based finance company that helps athletes and entertainers buy luxury items.
ECF alleges that Bryant borrowed $100,000 more than one year ago and has failed to repay the full amount.
The Herald said Bryant has so far managed to avoid process servers in Texas in regard to the ECF claim.
Bryant has 57 receptions for 858 yards and nine touchdowns this season.