Myles Garrett starts career with two sacks vs. Jets

In his NFL debut, the first overall pick of the draft charged through New York's offensive line and dropped Jets quarterback Josh McCown for an eight-yard loss, pulling the plug on Gang Green's opening drive.
Per NFL Research, it's the first time the No. 1 overall pick has logged a sack in his first NFL game since 1992.
Garrett went on to add another sack on McCown late in the second quarter of Cleveland's 17-14 loss.
Garrett spent the first four games of the season sidelined with an ankle sprain, leaving Cleveland nearly empty in the pass-rushing department.
In a season already full of frustration in Cleveland, Garrett gives Browns fans a much-needed reason for hope.