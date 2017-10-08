Around the NFL

Myles Garrett starts career with two sacks vs. Jets

Published: Oct 08, 2017 at 06:27 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

It didn't take long for Myles Garrett to make his presence felt in Cleveland.

In his NFL debut, the first overall pick of the draft charged through New York's offensive line and dropped Jets quarterback Josh McCown for an eight-yard loss, pulling the plug on Gang Green's opening drive.

Per NFL Research, it's the first time the No. 1 overall pick has logged a sack in his first NFL game since 1992.

Garrett went on to add another sack on McCown late in the second quarter of Cleveland's 17-14 loss.

Garrett spent the first four games of the season sidelined with an ankle sprain, leaving Cleveland nearly empty in the pass-rushing department.

Browns coach Hue Jackson made it clear this week that Garrett would be on a "pitch count" against the Jets, but those plans could change if the massive, 6-foot-4, 272-pound defensive end continues to spin game-changing plays.

In a season already full of frustration in Cleveland, Garrett gives Browns fans a much-needed reason for hope.

