Myles Garrett sits out practice with undisclosed injury

Published: May 24, 2017 at 05:51 AM

Much like an expensive vase, or a major award, first-round picks tend to have "handle with care" warnings.

But we wouldn't consider Myles Garrettfragile, even if he's spending a day during organized team activities on the sideline.

The first-overall pick is dealing with an undisclosed injury that isn't believed to be serious, per the Akron Beacon Journal. Garrett could be seen laughing and smiling while off to the side working with kettlebells alongside a group of offensive linemen on Wednesday, according to The Plain Dealer. Coach Hue Jackson told reporters after practice that Garrett will be fine and that the team is being cautious.

Garrett went one step further afterward, saying he will be "full tilt" next week after taking it slowly as a precaution. Per multiple reports, he's expected to return to OTAs next week.

Browns wide receiver Corey Colemanexited the field slowly after landing incorrectly after a catch, The Plain Dealer reported. Jackson said he thinks Coleman also will be fine.

It's also worth noting that Joe Thomas, a player who has never missed a start, was in the group with Garrett, and it's May. Jackson said it's nothing serious with him, wide receiver Kenny Brittor safety Jabrill Peppers, with each also missing Wednesday's activities. Don't panic, Cleveland.

Other injury news we're tracking on Wednesday:

  1. Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was held out of team activities with lower back tightness, and wide receiver Devin Funchessrolled his ankle, according to the team's website.
  1. Chargers rookie wideout Mike Williams remains sidelined with a lower back injury, which head coach Anthony Lynn is concerned is causing the receiver to fall behind.
  1. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters wideout Cole Beasley is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Garrett also said running back Ezekiel Elliott, who missed Tuesday and Wednesday's OTAs after suffering a minor head injury in a car crash Sunday, is poised to return Tuesday next week.

