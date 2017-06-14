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Myles Garrett limps off field with apparent foot injury

Published: Jun 14, 2017 at 10:33 AM

We've yet to reach July, but we've had a second mild scare related to No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett.

The defensive end appeared to injure his foot during minicamp on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala. Garrett walked the full sideline, high-fived some teammates and walked off the field with a slightly more pronounced limp as the team moved indoors due to inclement weather, Kinkhabwala added.

"Obviously I'll know more once we get inside but I think it's his foot," coach Hue Jackson told reporters after practice. "So we'll see. I don't know how it happened. Those things happen. Hopefully everything's OK and we'll see once we get a chance to go inside."

Jackson added that he thought Garrett's departure from the field without a trainer was "a good sign."

Garrett suffered a high-ankle sprain last September and battled through the pain in his final season at Texas A&M. He's since missed some of Browns OTAs with an undisclosed injury, though that was largely precautionary, according to Jackson.

As with any top pick, these types of things tend to be magnified, especially in the slow build-up to training camp. Worry should be suspended until more information becomes available, even if it is concerning a player who was heralded as a generational talent before the draft.

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