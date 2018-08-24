Around the NFL

Myles Garrett leaves Eagles' Vaitai admitting struggles

Published: Aug 24, 2018 at 01:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Myles Garrett can be a golden god.

During Thursday night's preseason outing versus the Philadelphia Eagles, Garrett looked every bit the dominant, soul-eating, chiseled beast we were promised when the Cleveland Browns selected the pass rusher No. 1 overall in 2017.

The beastly 22-year-old compiled two sacks and three tackles, including a safety, in just 23 snaps of work Thursday night. The stats don't even tell the whole story. On several occasions, Garrett's presence in the backfield completely disrupted the Eagles' play call. On one play, he hoisted the left tackle into Nick Foles' lap, forcing the QB to step up and into a strip sack.

"It's a blast. Making big plays, whether its sacks, interceptions, or forced fumbles, it's a joy watching those guys get after it like that and being a part of it," Garrett said after the game, via the team's transcript. "I had a little bit of fun today. I know those kinds of plays win games and winning games is the ultimate fun."

Garrett did a solid job setting the edge versus the run Thursday night, but it was his demolition of Eagles' Halapoulivaati Vaitai on the pass rush that made Garrett look like a potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

"I got my ass kicked. Myles is a great player," Vaitai said, via Philly.com. "I was out of control today. I just got beat today."

While he is a backup to Jason Peters, it's worth remembering that Vaitai performed solidly during the Eagles postseason run last year. This wasn't some undrafted free agent that Garrett was bulldozing play after play after play after play after play after play after play.

The Browns' first-team defense in Thursday's 5-0 shutout victory caused four turnovers and a safety and had Hue Jackson gushing that it could be a dominant unit. Garrett agreed.

"I think we can be from Day One," he said. "We've showed that actually in the last three games, but it just takes a little more clicking. We just need a little more time on the practice field and really more time in the regular season. I know that once we get out there, after that first drive and a couple of plays, we're going to see the tempo and see how we move at a different pace. It's going to be pretty impressive."

Now the Browns need to do it when the games count.

"Got to play the next half and see how it goes," Garrett said. ... "I definitely started off hot, but you still got to finish the game."

For as much attention as the Browns' offense gets, it's the defense that could make the biggest leap this season. Garrett is the best reason for optimism. If he stays healthy, the 6-foot-4, 272-pound specimen could propel Cleveland to new heights and put his name in the ring for DPOY.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (ankle) ruled out vs. Bengals

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews left Thursday night's game against the Bengals after injuring his ankle. 
news

Ravens' Lamar Jackson soars past Eagles great Randall Cunningham for fourth in QB rushing yards

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is now in fourth place all-time for QB rushing yards, surpassing Randall Cunningham.
news

Week 11 Thursday inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs discusses brother's social media posts: 'I'm not responsible for how other people feel'

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs discussed a wide range of topics during his Thursday media session, including recent social media comments from his brother, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs.
news

Saints sign three-time Pro Bowl edge Jason Pierre-Paul to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints signed three-time Pro Bowl defender Jason Pierre-Paul to their practice squad.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson concedes offense limited somewhat by Trevor Lawrence's health

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has dealt with a lingering knee issue since October. How has it affected Jacksonville's offense?
news

49ers' Nick Bosa says he has no issues with Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield years after planting flag

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa discussed Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his past history with Bucs QB Baker Mayfield.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray credits 'edge,' 'different energy' for strong 2023 debut

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray credited the pressure of his first game back since suffering an ACL injury as the motivation he needed to perform well in his 2023 debut.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen puts blame on himself for Ken Dorsey's firing

Josh Allen put the blame on himself and his turnover-prone ways for Buffalo having to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey this week.
news

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy's first start vs. Buccaneers: 'I think it was pretty good foreshadowing on how he's handled everything'

Brock Purdy is set to start at home Sunday against the Buccaneers -- the first team he started against during his memorable 2022 rookie campaign. 
news

Leading NFL in passing yards doesn't 'mean much' to Commanders QB Sam Howell: 'We haven't won enough games'

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, who leads the NFL in passing yards heading into Week 11 action, says it "doesn't mean much" to him since the team hasn't "won enough games."