Myles Garrett diagnosed with lateral foot sprain

The swirling cloud of uncertainty hovering over Berea, Ohio, is no more.
The Browns announced Saturday that first-overall pick Myles Garretthas been diagnosed with a lateral foot sprain, and is expected to be ready for training camp. Garrett suffered the injury during minicamp on Wednesday, limping off the field with the rest of the team at the practice's conclusion. Garrett didn't practice on Thursday.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that Garrett was "fine," which can now be assumed meant will be on track to participate in camp. The defensive end was spotted wearing a walking boot at Cleveland Hopkins Airport on Friday -- something that makes more sense as a recovery aid than a cause for concern.
If you need something to stress over to keep your motor going, feel free to connect this injury to an ankle injury suffered at Texas A&M. Rational thought will instead tell you to shelf any worry about his foot. Breathe easy, Northeast Ohio.