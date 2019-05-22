Around the NFL

Myles Garrett: Browns 'good with what we have'

Published: May 22, 2019 at 03:19 AM
Herbie Teope

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly looking into defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who hit the free-agent market Monday evening following his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The news of McCoy's release quickly captured the attention of Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, who tweeted "Cleveland!" in response to the report. The tweet appears to have since been deleted, but not before it was screen grabbed.

While the idea of McCoy in Cleveland would bolster what projects to be a good defensive unit, defensive end Myles Garrett had a playful take when asked about Beckham's tweet lobbying for McCoy.

"Let him stay on his side of the ball," Garrett jokingly said via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. "Let him worry about his side of the ball."

Still, the prospect of adding McCoy, a 2013 first-team All-Pro selection and six-time Pro Bowler, provides intrigue, and Garrett indicated he would support whatever direction the Browns take.

"What they decide to do, I'll be OK with, and I'll accept it and move on," Garrett said, "but I think we're good with what we have. I'm always going to be passionate about the guys we have in the locker room because they've always been OK with me, they've always done right by me, so I have no problem playing with them, going out there and sweating, bleeding and winning with them."

The Browns come off a season where the defense ranked 30th overall (393 yards allowed per game) and 22nd in sacks (37). But the team made numerous moves during the offseason to strengthen the unit with the additions of defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and pass rusher Olivier Vernon.

Richardson plays the same three-technique position as McCoy. The three-tech defensive lineman lines up on the outside of a guard's shoulder and is primarily responsible for the B gap on the offensive line between a guard and tackle.

Richardson, a Pro Bowl selection in 2014, projects to pair with Larry Ogunjobi on the inside of the defensive line, and Garrett has full confidence in his two teammates.

"It's going to be explosive in the middle," Garrett said. "Either QBs are going to get sacked trying to step up away from me and Olivier or they're going to step back and get clobbered by us two coming off the edge. It's definitely going to be a really good pass rush and really good defensive line."

Nevertheless, general manager John Dorsey hasn't been shy about making high-profile moves to build the Browns' roster since arriving in December 2017.

With Dorsey at the helm, the Browns have a very promising future given a foundation on both side of the ball with Garrett, Vernon, Richardson, Ogunjobi, Beckham, franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, running back Nick Chubb, and cornerbacks Denzel Ward and rookie Greedy Williams, among others.

While Garrett might believe the Browns are set defensively, would anyone be surprised if Dorsey decided to take another plunge to add yet another impact player like McCoy?

The Browns currently have $33.3 million in available salary cap space. So, if Cleveland has the will to get McCoy, there's certainly a way.

