Myles Garrett among top 10 prospects playing Wednesday

This former junior college All-American was one of the top risers this season among all draft prospects. He's tied for the FBS lead in interceptions with eight in his first year as a starter for the Mountaineers. NFL teams listen when you're talking about a 6-foot-2, 203-pound cornerback who runs with receivers down the sideline; if that same guy has the ball skills to secure eight picks, you've definitely got their attention. Miami QB Brad Kaaya will challenge Douglas at some point in the Russell Athletic Bowl, and the result might be the difference in the game.