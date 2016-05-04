My Top 100: Aaron Rodgers remains cream of NFL crop

Keenan Allen was enjoying a breakout campaign in 2015 -- through eight weeks, he had 67 catches, tied for third most in that span in a given season in NFL history -- when a lacerated kidney ended his season in early November. It wasn't just the numbers. Allen was routinely pulling off spectacular catches and out-muscling defensive backs in heavy traffic. Given the benefit of a strong supporting cast in 2012, Matt Ryan led the NFL in completion rate and flirted with 5,000 yards on a 13-3 division winner. He hasn't changed, but the offensive line cratered the next two years, and the receiving corps had no quality depth beyond Julio Jones in 2015. If Jordan Reed can stay healthy -- a huge "if" -- he can emerge as the league's second-most dangerous receiving tight end behind Rob Gronkowski.