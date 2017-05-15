My top 100, 61-70: Cam Newton slides, Jordan Howard surprises

I'm a big fan of the two cornerbacks in this list. In his first year with Washington, Josh Norman wasn't the same player he was in Carolina but he still has swag. He knows teams that don't trust his top-end speed are going to throw deep against him. Knowing that, I think Norman will play much better against the deep ball in his second season with the Redskins. Casey Hayward waited in line for his opportunity, then jumped the entire line to lead the league in INTs. When Jason Verrett's health returns, this tandem will look similar to the Chris Harris-Aqib Talib duo in Denver. Another player in the secondary, safety Kam Chancellor has never stopped being a force for the Legion of Boom. It's almost scary how hard he can hit, but I love it.