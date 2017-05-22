My top 100, 51-60: Matthew Stafford edges Jameis Winston

Jarvis Landry came into his own last season. This guy sets the tone for Miami's offense, whether he's catching the ball, earning YAC (yards after catch) or blocking. Delanie Walker is one of my favorite players in the league. He doesn't have the height some other tight ends have, but his speed and tenacity go a long way. He hauled in seven touchdowns in his 11th season, and I doubt he'll slow down anytime soon. Donald Penn rounds out this group and is the leader of his pack in Oakland. The Raiders have one of the best offensive lines in the league, with Penn establishing himself as the foundation of the unit and a top-tier tackle.