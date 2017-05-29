My top 100, 41-50: Dak Prescott, Joey Bosa earn major respect

A.J. Green is one of my favorite players in the league. A healthy Green for 16 games is more than hell for defenders, but heaven for Andy Dalton. T.Y. Hilton, last year's receiving yards leader (1,448), keeps proving people wrong and is a big reason Andrew Luck is as productive as he is. Running backs LeGarrette Blount and Devonta Freeman couldn't be more different when it comes to running style. The rushing TDs leader in 2016, the 6-foot, 250-pound Blount is more elusive than people think and he should help the Eagles compete in the NFC East. Freeman was used in so many ways in Kyle Shanahan's offense, and with his ability to help in the run and pass games, he'll be a huge threat again for Atlanta.