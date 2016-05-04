My Top 100, 1-100: Tom Brady aging like a fine wine

It's time to give some love to the guys in the trenches. The lone offensive lineman in this group would be a guy I would have liked to play with. Richie Incognito is an old-school, hard-nosed brawler who paves the way for the Bills' ground game. All four D-linemen here are cornerstones for their respective units. Kawann Short, a great two-gap player, is a reason why Carolina might have one of the best rotations from a 4-3 standpoint. Chandler Jones led the Patriots in sacks last season, and he should do the same for the Cardinals in 2016. Ezekiel Ansahwas third in the league in sacks in 2015, and he was able to do that because he's quick and gets after the quarterback. Cameron Jordan is the anchor of the Saints' defensive line and is one of the most versatile DEs in the league.