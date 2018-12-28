My major award picks, Kyler Murray's NFL potential and more

Keep in mind, Kingsbury has coached NFL quarterbacks Case Keenum, Johnny Manziel, Davis Webb, Mayfield and Mahomes. He not only knows how to evaluate talent, but he also understands how Air Raid alums can transition to the NFL after seeing so many of his pupils enjoy success in the league. That's why I'm bullish on Murray's prospects as a franchise quarterback, having watched him lead the Sooners to the College Football Playoff as the spark plug to one of the most explosive units in memory. He is not only a dynamic playmaker capable of winning with his arm or legs, but he is a proven winner with the kind of magic coaches covet in a QB1. As a five-star high school standout, Murray compiled a 43-0 record with three straight Texas state titles at Allen High School. Considering how quarterbacks are judged on their ability to win games, Murray's pedigree should earn him bonus points in meeting rooms around the league.