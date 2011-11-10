 Skip to main content
My fantasy team would make the ultimate Bond villain

Published: Nov 10, 2011 at 10:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

I've cycled through my running backs like a producer goes through Bond girls. And the worst part: There isn't an Ursula Andress or Barbara Bach in the bunch. Instead, it's a bunch of Denise Richards and Lynn-Holly Johnsons. (And for the record, "For Your Eyes Only" is the worst Bond film ever.)

I'm just one Jill St. John away from competing.

Oh, before we begin, here's a welcome to the newest Bond girls for the latest film, "Skyfall:" Naomi Harris (awesome) and French actress Bernice Marlohe.

With that out of the way, I'm offering you my likes and dislikes for the coming fantasy week and more. That's right, Facebook won't give you a dislike button, but I certainly will. And this all will be presented to you in a random, meandering style, which has been glowingly referred to as "teenager on crack chic." Bolded names are my likes and dislikes.

Too many disclaimers? You can always check the rankings, but that's a terrible way to waste the final hours of your work week.

And without further ado ...

