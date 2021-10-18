My Crucial Catch: How the NFL's cancer awareness campaign helped save my life

I wanted to share my story this year, on the third anniversary of that mammogram, to illustrate the importance of the NFL's Crucial Catch campaign with the American Cancer Society. It's a reminder in our busy lives to stop for a minute and think about our own health. There are few cures for cancer better than early detection and treatment. The first step could be a lifesaving one, as it was for me. It is also critically important to do the follow-up diagnostics, because, as I learned so vividly, with cancer, every day matters.

Cancer had previously touched my family -- and I still didn't think it would happen to me. I still got too busy to stay on top of my screenings. I spent so much time making sure everyone else was OK that I had not taken care of my own health.

Three years ago, I made my own crucial catch. I am thankful for the campaign, and to my assistant, Petrina, for spurring me to take the action that saved my life. I also remember, during the long journey of recovery, the kindness of our organization at the NFL, from our HR team, to the colleagues and club executives who reached out, to, of course, the IT team, which started a meal train that helped my mom and myself as I healed. I never felt alone again.