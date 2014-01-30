My Coach of the Year ballot: Ron Rivera, Chip Kelly merit praise

Because of his continued success, we usually are dismissive of what Belichick achieves, saying, "Well, his teams are always good." In basketball, people used to say the same thing about Phil Jackson and Pat Riley -- they won a lot more titles than Coach of the Year awards. For Belichick, this season rivals the 2008 campaign (when Tom Brady was lost for the year in the first quarter of the season opener, yet the Pats still went 11-5) as his best coaching job ever. Belichick faced the unprecedented distraction of the murder charge against Aaron Hernandez, the loss of four of his top five pass-catchers from 2012 and debilitating injuries on both sides of the ball. Despite all that, the Patriots earned a bye, won a playoff game and finished with a top-10 offense.