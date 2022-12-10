Analysis

My Clause My Cleats: Working to help those who need urgent behavioral health services

Published: Dec 10, 2022 at 08:30 AM
Smith_Steve_1400x1000
Steve Smith Sr.

NFL.com Analyst

When a person is dealing with a physical ailment and needs help, they can typically head to an urgent care center or the emergency room at any time, night or day. But when a person is battling a mental health crisis, there are often fewer places to go outside of office hours -- if there is anywhere at all.

Our Steve Smith Family Foundation -- which I founded with my wife, Angie, in 2013 -- has worked hard over the last two years to change that in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area. And during the unboxing of my personalized cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative prior to Week 13's Thursday Night Football game, I briefly touched on our newest initiative: the Smith Family Behavioral Health Urgent Care, which will open in early 2023.

In the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Smith Family Wellness Center, created to provide primary care and counseling services to uninsured, underinsured and low-income families, had an incredibly high volume of counseling services hours documented. We experienced firsthand how great the need was for additional resources when it came to mental health. The foundation was eventually approached by Mecklenburg County and asked if our wellness center could expand counseling services. What was supposed to be a 30-minute breakfast meeting turned into a two-and-a-half-hour strategy session that kicked off a tireless effort to get this facility off the ground.

Smith Family BHUC will be Mecklenburg County's first non-hospital facility for people experiencing urgent behavioral health needs, and services will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The facility will serve as a diversion from emergency departments, which currently are the only around-the-clock resource in the county but most often are not the appropriate place to get help. Services that will be provided at our facility include:

  • Rapid assessment/diagnostic screening
  • Short-term evaluation, stabilization and referral
  • Medication evaluation, start and referral
  • Brief crisis counseling
  • Referral mental health and substance abuse outpatient treatment
  • Peer support coordination with other community resources
  • Discharge planning and referral to community-based providers and other resources for follow-up care

This has been a complex endeavor with many different layers and one that's required countless hours of work -- including purchasing and renovating a building, meeting extensively with county, city and community providers and organizations for collaboration, and even taking tours of various other mental health facilities. The existence of the Smith Family BHUC will be possible thanks to our foundation, Mecklenburg County, Alliance Health and our operator, Daymark Recovery Services, a statewide provider of mental health and substance use disorder services. Daymark Recovery Services in Winston-Salem -- north of Charlotte -- was one of two facilities I toured early on in this process. The other was Cleveland Clinic's Center for Behavioral Health, which I visited during my time at the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland. Both experiences shifted my perspective and helped me better understand the nuances of opening a facility of this nature.

It really hits home for me as someone who lives with depression, a journey I shared publicly in 2018, and with my mother being a survivor of domestic violence. Since opening up about my own experience, I've received an outpouring of support, and this facility allows me to hopefully provide the same for others, especially those without the financial stability to get help. I recently went through the process of seeking new health insurance and discovered not every provider covers mental health services. Fortunately, I have the financial means to obtain the care I need, but what about those who don't? To see this facility come together over the last two years and knowing how it will help marginalized communities and those impacted by mental health is simply amazing.

The facility is the third major project taken on by our foundation, alongside the Smith Family After School Enrichment Program, which provides support to students in kindergarten through fifth grade facing barriers related to education, and the Smith Family Wellness Center, which is undergoing renovations and will reopen in April to serve uninsured community members with primary care, dental care and some behavioral health services.

I arrived in Charlotte more than two decades ago as the Carolina Panthers' third-round draft pick in 2001, and the organization and community welcomed a young Utah Ute from Los Angeles with open arms. They gave me so much then and still do today. It's why my family established our foundation, and it's why we've continued to expand and serve the community that has served us.

Follow Steve Smith Sr. on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Biggest threat to Bengals' AFC title defense: Bills, Chiefs or Dolphins? Why is Derrick Henry slumping?

Cincinnati's rounding into form once again. So, who is the biggest threat to the Bengals' AFC title defense? Bucky Brooks ranks the top three contenders. Plus, what's wrong with Derrick Henry?

news

NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Giants upset Eagles in scoring explosion; Mike White equals Josh Allen

Will Daniel Jones and the Giants pull off an upset over the Eagles? Can Jets QB Mike White hang with Bills superstar Josh Allen? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 14 of the 2022 season.

news

Mr. Relevant! Brock Purdy has opportunity to make NFL history as 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo replacement

With Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined by a broken foot, Brock Purdy has a golden opportunity to make NFL history in San Francisco. Kevin Patra chronicles the seventh-round rookie's sudden transformation from "Mr. Irrelevant" to starting quarterback of the first-place 49ers.

news

2022 NFL season's top 10 edge rushers: No. 1 spot goes to Browns' Myles Garrett over Cowboys' Micah Parsons

The Next Gen Stats analytics team reveals its ranking of the 10 best edge rushers entering Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, with the Browns' Myles Garrett leading a list of star defenders.

news

Week 14 NFL game picks: Brock Purdy-led 49ers beat Tom Brady's Buccaneers; red-hot Lions top Vikings

Can Brock Purdy guide the 49ers past Tom Brady's Buccaneers? Will the red-hot Lions hand the visiting Vikings just their third loss of the season? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 14 game.

news

NFL Week 14 underdogs: Will Cardinals surprise Patriots? Browns to upset Bengals?

Will the Browns complete the season sweep of the Bengals on Sunday? Can the Cardinals earn a much-needed win over the Patriots on Monday night? Nick Shook makes the case for four underdogs in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 14: Joe Burrow knocking on door of top three; Tom Brady doing Tom Brady things

After Joe Burrow's third straight win over Patrick Mahomes, where does Marc Sessler slot the Bengals star in his updated quarterback rankings? See the complete Week 14 pecking order, 1-32, in this edition of the QB Index.

news

RB Index, Week 14: Three teams whose 2023 starting RB isn't on the current roster

Can the Eagles improve their No. 5-ranked rushing attack? Maurice Jones-Drew spotlights three teams who will be looking for a new primary RB in 2023. Plus, there's a new No. 1 at the top of his RB rankings.

news

2022 NFL season: Five playoff contenders facing the toughest schedules down the stretch

Will Daniel Jones' Giants overcome an imposing slate of opponents to reach the postseason? Can Ja'Marr Chase's Bengals repeat 2021's late-year magic? Eric Edholm identifies the five playoff contenders facing the toughest remaining schedules in the 2022 NFL season.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 14: Four teams whose 2023 starting QB isn't on the current roster

What's next for franchises without a true answer at the game's most important position? David Carr spotlights four teams that'll almost certainly bring in a brand new starting quarterback next season. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 offensive players in the game today.

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: NFC East owns top two spots; 49ers fall after Jimmy Garoppolo injury

With five weeks remaining in the regular season, one division owns the top two spots in Dan Hanzus' NFL Power Rankings. How far do the 49ers fall in the wake of Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending injury? Check out the full pecking order, 1-32.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE