My 2015 NFL Draft war room adventures: Different yet the same

Ideally, Caldwell hoped, one of those teams' general managers would reach out, putting him in a position of perceived power. "It's definitely better if you're not the one to call first," Caldwell told me Wednesday night, "but at this point, I feel like if they were going to call, there would have been some groundwork done already. When I was in Atlanta, Thomas (Dimitroff, the Falcons' GM) talked to Cleveland about potentially trading up (in the 2011 draft) weeks in advance -- and that made it a smoother process on draft night, when he moved up and got Julio Jones."