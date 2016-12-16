MVP rankings: Who's leading race for top honor in Week 15?

The best two players in the NFL were suspended to start the season. That presents a challenge for voters. How much do they penalize Brady and Le'Veon Bell for missing time? To stand apart from the pack despite his suspension, Brady needed a spectacular game on a national stage. Three touchdowns and 400 yards without Gronk against the Ravens' defense will suffice. If he pulls off anything similar against the top-ranked pass defense in Denver this week, Brady should be the heavy favorite for the award.