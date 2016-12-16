MVP rankings: Who's leading race for top honor in Week 15?

*Now that we've hit the stretch run for the 2016 NFL season, Gregg Rosenthal will handicap the MVP race each Friday until the end of the regular season. *
Justin Fields on borrowed time as Bears' QB? Plus, Eric Bieniemy's impact and a fascinating innovation
Is Justin Fields on borrowed time as the Bears' starting quarterback? In the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explores a hot-button issue in Chicago. Plus, Eric Bieniemy's early impact on the Commanders and a fascinating innovation in special teams.
Next Woman Up: Emily Griffin, Senior VP, Marketing and Brand for the Detroit Lions
In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Detroit Lions SVP of marketing and brand Emily Griffin discusses the NFL's first "Women in Football" game, the importance of the event and how the industry has changed for women over the last several years.
NFL Week 3 bold predictions: Scoring explosion in clash of winless teams; Bucs upset Eagles
Which offensive playmakers will go off in a battle of winless teams in Minnesota? Can Baker Mayfield lead the Bucs to an upset over Philly? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 3 of the 2023 season.
Ranking NFL's nine winless teams: Who has the most hope to turn this season around before it's too late?
Nine NFL teams remain winless in the 2023 season. Who has the most hope to turn things around before it's too late? Kevin Patra provides his rankings.
NFL QB Index, Week 3: Sam Howell vaults into top 15; Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts slip
How high did the Commanders' Sam Howell climb in Nick Shook's QB1 rankings entering Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season? See the complete pecking order, 1-32.
Top 10 pass rushers: Micah Parsons earns top marks in new Next Gen Stats Pressure Probability Model
The Next Gen Stats analytics team ranks the top pass rushers of the 2023 NFL season using the new NGS Stats Pressure Probability Model. Who earns the No. 1 spot? And which teams land multiple players?
Week 3 NFL picks: Cowboys, Dolphins and Ravens hit 3-0; Eagles top Bucs in lone battle of undefeateds
Will the surging Dolphins and Cowboys face any resistance on Sunday? Who wins the lone battle of undefeateds between the Eagles and Buccaneers on Monday night? Check out the Week 3 game picks!
Next Gen Stats: Introduction to pressure probability
Mounting a successful pass rush is about more than tallying sacks and hurries. Next Gen Stats has developed pressure probability as a way to gain new insight into a crucial facet of football.
2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 3: Three offensive surprises who aren't flukes
Rams WR Puka Nacua has taken the league by storm. David Carr explains why his production is no fluke -- and breaks down the surprising success of two other offensive players. Plus, he updates his ranking of the top 15 offensive players in the NFL.
Next Woman Up: Angela Baker, Offensive Assistant for the New York Giants
In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Giants' offensive assistant Angela Baker discusses her long career playing full-contact football, how it helped her transition into coaching and more.
NFL RB Index, Week 3: Five potential trade fits for Cam Akers; Bijan Robinson climbs top 15 RB ranks
With the Los Angeles Rams fielding trade calls about running back Cam Akers, Maurice Jones-Drew identifies five potential team fits. Plus, MJD updates his top 15 RBs heading into Week 3.
TRUE OR FALSE: Cowboys NFL's best team? Bengals in real trouble? Patriots cooked? Josh Allen BACK?
Is Dallas the best team in the NFL? Are the Bengals in real trouble? Are the Patriots already cooked?! Adam Schein answers those questions -- and more -- in this true-or-false edition of the Schein Nine.