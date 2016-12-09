MVP rankings: Who's leading race for top honor in Week 14?

*Now that we've hit the stretch run for the 2016 NFL season, Gregg Rosenthal will handicap the MVP race each Friday until the end of the regular season. *
Chiefs GM Brett Veach: Kansas City 'lucky' to have WR Marquise Brown in 2024
After a 2023 season that featured a constant narrative of inconsistent receiving talent for the Kansas City Chiefs, K.C. signed WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown this offseason. General manager Brett Veach spoke on the signing Friday, including how he fits into an uncertain WR corps.
Tillman Scholars to announce pick No. 226 in honor of Pat Tillman
When the No. 226 selection is made on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, it will be made by two members of the Pat Tillman Foundation -- Army veteran Jeremy Glasstetter and Air Force veteran Deborah Trimble, per the Cardinals franchise.
Jets GM Joe Douglas still 'open' to trading QB Zach Wilson, but acknowledges he 'is an asset'
Joe Douglas remains open to dealing Zach Wilson, who was given permission to seek a trade this offseason, but the Jets general manager does still see the quarterback as an 'asset' if no trade materializes.
Bill Tobin, longtime NFL executive, dies at age 83
Longtime NFL general manager and scout, Bill Tobin, has died, the Bengals announced on Friday. He was 83.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 19
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
2024 NFL Draft: When and how to watch league's three-day event
The 2024 NFL Draft, which takes place in Detroit from April 25-27, promises to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. Here's a breakdown for when and how to catch all three days, as well as all the supplemental info you might need for this year's event.
Joe Schoen: Darius Slayton's absence from voluntary workouts 'doesn't change anything' about Giants' draft plans
Giants general manager Joe Schoen acknowledged WR Darius Slayton's desire to snag a new deal but dismissed the wideout's absence, noting that workouts at this stage are voluntary.
Dan Campbell pushed for Lions' black alternate jerseys to return
Lions team president Rod Wood told reporters Thursday night that head coach Dan Campbell lobbied for the black jerseys to return, fulfilling a deal he they made after winning the NFC North in 2024.
Mack Brown on QB Drake Maye's competitive nature: 'He had to fight to get a chicken leg at the table'
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown believes QB Drake Maye has the type of intangibles that will benefit him as he proceeds to the next level in next week's 2024 NFL Draft.
Dave Canales on improving Panthers: 'It's about building a great team, and then Bryce (Young) can just do his part'
The Carolina Panthers know they need to improve the situation around Bryce Young, but coach Dave Canales wants to build a team around the quarterback, not for the quarterback. "I think it's not about surrounding Bryce (Young) with great players; it's about building a great team," Canales said.
Chargers GM Joe Hortiz doesn't want 'fair trade' to deal No. 5 pick: 'They have to make it attractive for us'
With the draft now only a week away from kicking off in Detroit, front of mind for Joe Hortiz in his first season as general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers is how to best utilize the team's No. 5 overall pick, and the negotiation power that comes with that high-value selection.