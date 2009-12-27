Mutiny? Bucs consider ousting first-year coach Morris, call Cowher

Tampa Bay, which is located close to Cowher's Carolina home, is just 2-12 this season and has been plagued by staff issues, with Morris changing both of his coordinators since the start of training camp and ultimately taking over the defense himself. Some inside the organization have worried if Morris, 32, was ready for all of the responsibility that comes with being the head coach, and other coaches who have faced the Bucs this season have privately commented on some scheme and staff issues there at times.