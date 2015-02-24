Murray, Thomas among top fantasy free agents

2. Dez Bryant, wide receiver: Bryant is the most attractive free agent among wideouts, but he's not likely to make it to the open market since he'll be franchised by the Cowboys if a new contract can't be agreed upon. He has scored more touchdowns (41) than any other wideout in the league over the last three seasons, and he's a lock to be drafted no later than the second round in 2015 re-drafts.