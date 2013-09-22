Murray runs wild in Cowboys' win over Rams

ARLINGTON, Texas -- DeMarco Murray rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown, Tony Romo threw for three scores and the Dallas Cowboys beat the St. Louis Rams 31-7 Sunday.
Murray's first 100-yard game in more than a year came against the team he torched for a franchise-record 253 yards as a rookie two years ago. He went 14 yards on Dallas' first offensive play, then 36 more to start the second drive as the Cowboys went ahead 10-0 in the first quarter.
Ram quarterback Sam Bradford, Murray's old teammate at Oklahoma, didn't have nearly as much room to operate. He was sacked six times to end a four-game streak without one dating to last season.
