Murray: Chip Kelly's firing 'a fresh start for everybody'

Dec 31, 2015
DeMarco Murray's plane-ride chat with Jeffrey Lurie made waves, even if the Eagles owner said it had "zero" to do with Chip Kelly being fired.

Murray clearly was disgruntled throughout much of the season with his playing time and production. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the running back informed Lurie weeks ago he had no confidence in Kelly as a coach.

In the wake of Kelly's dismissal, Murray spoke with the media Thursday.

"You never wish this on anyone," the Eagles back said of Kelly being fired, via CSN Philly's Rueben Frank. "But it's a fresh start for everybody."

Murray told reporters he has spoken to Kelly since the coach was fired, but wouldn't indicated who initiated the call.

Murray is averaging just 45.2 yards per game and 3.5 yards per rush with five touchdowns this season, after averaging 115.3 yards per game and 4.7 yards per rush last season in Dallas, with 13 touchdowns. With one game remaining, Murray owns the second-worst rushing season by a defending rushing champion since 1970 (minimum 10 games played) with 633 yards.

Murray was an ill-fit for Kelly's scheme, which often required backs to move laterally -- something Murray struggled with, looking very slow -- before getting down hill.

"Schematically, there are probably some things we could have done better," Murray said, also noting he could have played better.

One of the many questions the Eagles' new coach and personnel staff must decide in the coming months is whether to bring Murray back just or if cutting bait on the 27-year-old one year into his five-year, $40 million contract ($21 million guaranteed) is best for all parties.

