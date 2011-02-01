Murphy: Packers will reach out to Favre 'at appropriate time'

"Few players had a bigger impact on an organization that Brett did," Murphy said. "It tested us. Obviously, I think a lot of people disagreed with the decision, but I'm proud, looking back, (of how) the organization handled it. Also, as I look back on it, one of the benefits was that early on in my tenure, it forced Ted and myself and Mike to really come together on an issue. I think looking back on it now, it's been really positive."