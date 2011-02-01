Murphy: Packers will reach out to Favre 'at appropriate time'

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy still expects the team to reconcile with former quarterback Brett Favre at some point.
Speaking at the Packers' Super Bowl Media Day session Tuesday, Murphy said the team plans to reach out to Favre, although it remains unclear when that might happen.
"At the appropriate time, we'll reach out to him," Murphy said. "I envision that he'll come back into the fold. We want to make sure it's the right time for him and for us."
Murphy has said he expects the team to eventually repair its relationship with Favre, the former face of the franchise now led by Aaron Rodgers. And Favre seemed to take a step toward reconciliation last month, telling ESPN that he was rooting for the Packers to "win it all."
Favre had a public falling-out with the team's front office in 2008, amid yet another round of waffling on his retirement. The Packers traded Favre to the New York Jets, and he later played two more seasons for the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings before calling it quits again.
Murphy said he's proud of the way the team handled a difficult situation. Murphy also said the controversy galvanized his working relationships with general manager Ted Thompson and coach Mike McCarthy.
"Few players had a bigger impact on an organization that Brett did," Murphy said. "It tested us. Obviously, I think a lot of people disagreed with the decision, but I'm proud, looking back, (of how) the organization handled it. Also, as I look back on it, one of the benefits was that early on in my tenure, it forced Ted and myself and Mike to really come together on an issue. I think looking back on it now, it's been really positive."
Of course, it wouldn't have worked out so well had Rodgers not become the player he is today, leading the Packers into Sunday's Super Bowl against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"I'm really glad that Aaron's a good player," Murphy said.
Thompson said he expects Packers fans to embrace Favre at some point, but he didn't want to discuss the circumstances of the quarterback's split with the team after 16 seasons.
"I think certainly Brett is a very important part of the Packers' history, and yes, he will be embraced by the Green Bay Packers and all those things," Thompson said. "The other part, we've moved on from."
